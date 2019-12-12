Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Health first: Civic staff to pedal or walk to office on Fridays in Bhubaneswar

An officer of BSCL said there should not be use of any motorised vehicle to and from office on the day.

Published: 12th December 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  To promote healthy lifestyle and sustainable non-motorised transport in the Capital, the employees of BMC, BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited have been directed to cycle or walk to and from office every Friday.

The heads of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited in the Capital have issued a direction to their employees as well as outsourced staff asking them to adhere to the direction from December 13.

A digital kiosk installed near
Rajmahal | Express

An officer of BSCL said there should not be use of any motorised vehicle to and from office on the day.BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who is also vice-chairman of BDA and Commissioner of BMC, said “the initiative is a step towards promoting sustainable non-motorised transport in the Capital and contribute something for improvement of city’s environment.”

The city has already taken several measures including Patha Utsav (street festival) on Janpath to promote non-motorised transport and ensuring healthy and better lifestyle for the citizens.Officials said the increasing number of vehicles in the Capital has become a major concern as the Regional Transport Office (RTO) statistics suggest that the city has 14 lakh vehicles against a population of 10 lakh.

The State Government has initiated work on developing a low-carbon mobility plan (LCMP) for Bhubaneswar. The Housing and Urban Development Department and BDA in cooperation with German Development Corporation (GIZ) are jointly working on the LCMP project for the city, they said.

75 digital kiosks to come up in capital

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) will install 75 digital kiosks at various places in the city to ensure effective delivery of citizen centric services to public. While trial run of a digital kiosk is in progress at Raj Mahal Square, 20 such facilities have been installed at ward offices and will be made functional soon, BSCL officials said.

Around 25 outdoor digital kiosks will be installed at prominent locations while 50 indoor ones will come up inside ward offices and Government building premises. General manager (Technical) of BSCL Seshadeb Panda said the services provided by BMC, BDA and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) can be accessed using these kiosks.The integrated multi-service digital kiosks will have facilities to make payment of bills using touch screen and Common Payment Card (CPC) reader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
It's stupid for opposition to demand Bill to incorporate Muslim minorities too: Subramanian Swamy
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora (Photo| ANI)
Assam paralyzed since 48 hours: Ripun Bora
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp