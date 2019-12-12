Health first: Civic staff to pedal or walk to office on Fridays in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To promote healthy lifestyle and sustainable non-motorised transport in the Capital, the employees of BMC, BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited have been directed to cycle or walk to and from office every Friday.

The heads of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited in the Capital have issued a direction to their employees as well as outsourced staff asking them to adhere to the direction from December 13.

A digital kiosk installed near

Rajmahal | Express

An officer of BSCL said there should not be use of any motorised vehicle to and from office on the day.BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who is also vice-chairman of BDA and Commissioner of BMC, said “the initiative is a step towards promoting sustainable non-motorised transport in the Capital and contribute something for improvement of city’s environment.”

The city has already taken several measures including Patha Utsav (street festival) on Janpath to promote non-motorised transport and ensuring healthy and better lifestyle for the citizens.Officials said the increasing number of vehicles in the Capital has become a major concern as the Regional Transport Office (RTO) statistics suggest that the city has 14 lakh vehicles against a population of 10 lakh.

The State Government has initiated work on developing a low-carbon mobility plan (LCMP) for Bhubaneswar. The Housing and Urban Development Department and BDA in cooperation with German Development Corporation (GIZ) are jointly working on the LCMP project for the city, they said.

75 digital kiosks to come up in capital

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) will install 75 digital kiosks at various places in the city to ensure effective delivery of citizen centric services to public. While trial run of a digital kiosk is in progress at Raj Mahal Square, 20 such facilities have been installed at ward offices and will be made functional soon, BSCL officials said.

Around 25 outdoor digital kiosks will be installed at prominent locations while 50 indoor ones will come up inside ward offices and Government building premises. General manager (Technical) of BSCL Seshadeb Panda said the services provided by BMC, BDA and Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) can be accessed using these kiosks.The integrated multi-service digital kiosks will have facilities to make payment of bills using touch screen and Common Payment Card (CPC) reader.