Master plan for Bhubaneswar's Lingaraj area soon

Published: 12th December 2019 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2019 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Illegal constructions around Lingaraj Temple being demolished in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Illegal constructions around Lingaraj Temple being demolished in Bhubaneswar on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The master plan for development of Ekamraskhetra will be made public within three days.

This was informed by the officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) after a meeting was convened by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Wednesday.

Chaudhary held discussions with delegation of traders, local leaders and sevayats of Lingaraj Temple regarding the ongoing eviction drive in old town area for development and beautification of area surrounding the 12th Century shrine.

The Corporation also assured rehabilitation of street vendors to resume its eviction drive which was put on hold on Tuesday.

The agitators had prevented joint enforcement team of BMC and BDA from carrying out the eviction drive in the temple surrounding and other parts of old town seeking rehabilitation package.

The BMC stated that the identified roadside vendors will be temporarily rehabilitated to place behind Lingaraj hata for one year.

It also assured Brahman Nijog Samiti and Badu Nijog Samiti members, who attended the meeting, that a special plan will be readied for development of Bhajan Mandap that was partially demolished on Monday for widening of road and development of the surrounding of the temple. 

The Government also decided to demolish the police station in front of the temple and Sulabha Souchalaya behind the temple.

