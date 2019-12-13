Focus on arrears to cap revenue deficit

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Under stress over declining growth in revenue collection during the current fiscal, the Odisha Government is mulling ways to bridge the burgeoning deficit.

Against the Rs 1.39 lakh crore State budget for 2019-20, total revenue receipt from the State’s own tax and non-tax collection was pegged at Rs 45,500 crore. However, revenue collection up to October stood at Rs 24,909 crore against the target of Rs 26,541 crore.

As part of immediate measures, emphasis is being given on realisation of arrears. All revenue earning departments have been directed to focus on collection of arrears on a priority basis and the Finance department has suggested settlement schemes, if required, to realise the same.

Administrative departments like Water Resources, Energy, Commercial Tax, Excise and Revenue have been asked to expedite the pending arrear collection. Stress i also on collection of water cess, electricity dues, VAT and revenue taxes. ]

However, a major challenge could be the arrears locked in legal battles.

Sources said, the State Government managed to collect Rs 17,510 crore as tax revenue up to October which is a 7.56 per cent jump from previous year whereas non-tax revenue collection stood at Rs 7,398.91 crore registering an increase of about 12.24 per cent.

Highest non-tax revenue of Rs 6,054.93 crore came as mining royalty followed by Rs 379.71 crore through industrial water cess and Rs 287.05 crore as interest besides Rs 590.57 crore from other sources.

Though total revenue collection till October witnessed a growth of around 8.91 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year, official communication indicated that the collection was not satisfactory.

“Both tax and non-tax revenue collection have increased over previous year but not as expected. Lower growth in VAT and negative growth in electricity duty are causes of concern. Going by the current trend, we run the risk of non-realisation of budgeted resources,” said an official.

Principal Secretary of Finance department Ashok KK Meena said, departments have been urged to focus on collection of VAT pending since years.

“Though rate of mining collection has declined, it has increased in absolute terms which is why we have been able to balance fiscal health. The collection of State GST too has increased but the Central compensation dues of around Rs 2,350 crore is pending. We hope the deficit will be within the normal borrowing range allowed to the State,” he added.

As mining revenue collection growth has declined in recent months while release of State’s GST compensation dues from the Centre is not imminent given the country’s critical revenue position, the Government is stressing utilisation of funds provided under Central Sector Scheme and submission of utilisation certificates on time to ensure smooth flow of Central assistance.

Since the crucial working season got lost when model code of conduct was in place, administrative departments have been asked to gear up expenditure to catch up through expedited execution of work without going for parking of fund in bank accounts.

