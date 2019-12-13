Non-motorised infrastructure must for Bhubaneswar housing projects

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote clean environment, healthy lifestyle and sustainable urban habitation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday announced that it will be mandatory for all housing projects to provide infrastructure for non-motorised transport (NMT).

As per the guidelines, no housing project will be provided approval if it fails to provide the required infrastructure and commitment for promoting NMT, especially cycle tracks in building and plot level.

The norms are applicable for the projects to be constructed on minimum 5 hectares. Around 7.5 per cent of the total area should be dedicated for common space.

All future housing projects and the ones which are currently awaiting approval will have to provide infrastructure to implement the NMT system as part of the initiative towards making Bhubaneswar a sustainable Smart City.

According to regulation 52 of BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, in order to develop sustainable urban transport infrastructure, the authority, with prior approval of the State Government can specify guidelines for prescribing standards of street design, making PBS system operational, infrastructure at plot/project level to promote NMT and public transport, street improvement programme, and others.

The BDA has a provision for sustainable urban transport at project level of building/land development.

“Our purpose is to inculcate the passion for cycling among children and school students by providing them adequate and safe infrastructure in the area they live,” said Vice-Chairman of BDA Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

All housing units in Bhubaneswar should give highest priority to public transport, walking and non-motorised vehicles including cycle tracks that are accessible to almost everyone and have low adverse impacts on the environment, he added.

City administration comprising BDA, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently asked every employee, including the outsourced staff, to avoid vehicles and come to office once in a week on bicycle or by walking in order to promote clean and pollution-free environment.

BDA rules

Norms applicable for projects in minimum 5 ha

7.5 pc of the area to be dedicated for common space

No project to get approval if it fails to provide the infrastructure