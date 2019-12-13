Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Non-motorised infrastructure must for Bhubaneswar housing projects

The BDA has a provision for sustainable urban transport at project level of building/land development.

Published: 13th December 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to promote clean environment, healthy lifestyle and sustainable urban habitation, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Thursday announced that it will be mandatory for all housing projects to provide infrastructure for non-motorised transport (NMT).

As per the guidelines, no housing project will be provided approval if it fails to provide the required infrastructure and commitment for promoting NMT, especially cycle tracks in building and plot level.
The norms are applicable for the projects to be constructed on minimum 5 hectares. Around 7.5 per cent of the total area should be dedicated for common space.

All future housing projects and the ones which are currently awaiting approval will have to provide infrastructure to implement the NMT system as part of the initiative towards making Bhubaneswar a sustainable Smart City.

According to regulation 52 of BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Regulations, in order to develop sustainable urban transport infrastructure, the authority, with prior approval of the State Government can specify guidelines for prescribing standards of street design, making PBS system operational, infrastructure at plot/project level to promote NMT and public transport, street improvement programme, and others.

The BDA has a provision for sustainable urban transport at project level of building/land development.

“Our purpose is to inculcate the passion for cycling among children and school students by providing them adequate and safe infrastructure in the area they live,” said Vice-Chairman of BDA Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

All housing units in Bhubaneswar should give highest priority to public transport, walking and non-motorised vehicles including cycle tracks that are accessible to almost everyone and have low adverse impacts on the environment, he added.

City administration comprising BDA, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently asked every employee, including the outsourced staff, to avoid vehicles and come to office once in a week on bicycle or by walking in order to promote clean and pollution-free environment.

BDA rules
Norms applicable for projects in minimum 5 ha
7.5 pc of the area to be dedicated for common space
No project to get approval if it fails to provide the infrastructure

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Development Authority Bhubaneswar
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Railway stations vandalised, RPF personnel beaten up in West Bengal
World's first fully electric commercial plane takes flight in Canada
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp