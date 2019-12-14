Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Civic staff cycle to office, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation urges all to follow

As most of the employees reached office on bicycle or by walking, we were able to keep nearly 1,500 vehicles off the road during peak hours of the day.

Published: 14th December 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 11:15 AM

BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary cycling to office (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Encouraged by the response from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) employees to cycle or walk to office, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary on Friday urged local residents to shun private transport to help reduce air pollution in the Bhubaneswar.

“The response was highly encouraging on the first day. As most of the employees reached office on bicycle or by walking, we were able to keep nearly 1,500 vehicles off the road during peak hours of the day.

The number can be increased if more people join the initiative,” said the BMC Commissioner. He urged city residents to join this healthy practice and commute short distance on cycle or by walking.

“Citizens should also use public transport instead of private vehicles to help check air pollution,” he said. Chaudhary said the Mo Cycle service in the city will be improved further in the coming days to encourage healthy lifestyle and sustainable transport.

Steps are being taken to launch one app against the three existing apps to make access to service more convenient, he added.

As part of the State Government’s initiative to promote non-motorised transport in the city, employees of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) either cycled or walked to office on the day.

Chaudhary, who is also the Vice-Chairman of BDA and CEO of BSCL, was seen riding bicycle to office.

The parking area of these offices, which were occupied by four-wheelers and motorcycles, were filled with cycles.

The officials, who welcomed the move, said as civic body employees, it was important for them to practise the initiative first and advise others thereafter.

The number of days will be increased subsequently. The BMC has also warned action against those who do not follow the Government order on the first day.

