No faculty appointment in Cuttack's Ravenshaw University for five years

CUTTACK: Despite being a premier institute in higher education in the State, Ravenshaw University is struggling with shortage of teaching staff. Not a single teaching staff has been appointed in the university since 2014 while posts of 24 professors, 45 associate professors and 103 assistant professors are lying vacant.

The State Government and University Grants Commission (UGC) have sanctioned 267 faculty members for the university, but it has only 95 teaching staff. At present, the university is running with only five professors against the approved strength of 29; 26 associate professors against the approved strength of 71 and 64 assistant professors against 167 sanctioned posts.

Although university authorities had initiated the recruitment process twice in 2014, the Orissa High Court quashed both the attempts on grounds of violation of UGC guidelines after some persons challenged the appointment process.

Though the High Court on April 12, 2018 had directed authorities to issue fresh advertisement to fill up 156 posts and complete the appointment process within eight weeks, no recruitment process has been carried out so far.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor Ishan Kumar Patro said they could not go ahead in appointment of faculty members due to some legal issues.“We will expedite the process by December-end,” he said.