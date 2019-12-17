Enthusiastic start to ‘Meal for Plastic’ initiative in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday rolled out its ‘Meal for Plastic’ initiative in the city to beat plastic pollution. The initiative was launched across 11 Aahar centres in the Capital. A beneficiary inaugurated the programme from the Aahar centre near Kalpana Square in presence of Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary and others.

“Aahar centre is the right platform to create awareness among households on proper management of the non-biodegradable waste,” Chaudhary said.

According to BMC officials, 10 kg plastic was collected in exchange of 20 Aahar meal coupons on the first day at the Aahar Centre near Kalpana Square. Besides, one and half kg plastic was collected from the Aahar centre at Rasulgarh. Officials of the Corporation also flagged off an awareness vehicle that will move within the city to create awareness about the new programme in which any individual can avail one Aahar meal in exchange of half kilo plastic at the Aahar counter. As per BMC guidelines, Aahaar Kendras will accept only one kg plastic per person per day in exchange of two Aahar coupons.

BMC has collaborated with UNDP and Touchstone Foundation for the programme. Representatives of Touchstone Foundation will maintain date-wise record of beneficiaries and plastic collected while those of UNDP will collect plastic to ensure transparency.