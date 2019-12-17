Medicine shop owner succumbs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The medicine shop owner, who was shot at by an unidentified man in Khurda district on Sunday succumbed in the wee hours of Monday.According to police, Krushna Chandra Sahoo of Baniatangi died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Krushna was running a medicine shop in the building of a paediatrician, Dr Manas Ranjan Das, who was first shot at by the unidentified man. Manas is retired Government doctor and runs a clinic in his house under Khurda Town Police limits.

Sahoo was guiding patients to the doctor’s chamber as the receptionist had left after duty hours. The condition of Dr Das, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, is stated to be critical.

As per the CCTV footage accessed by Khurda Police, a man with his face covered with a monkey cap came to the doctor’s clinic at about 6.20 pm on Sunday, removed his shoes and went inside where two persons, a child and Krushna were present. The anti-social went to the chamber of Dr Manas and fired at him. While returning, he shot at Krushna as he confronted him. Khurda Police have formed four teams to nab the anti-social involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Utkal Chemist and Druggist Association called for a shutdown of all medicine shops in Khurda Town on Monday and demanded before the Collector and SP to nab the culprits within 24 hours.

“We will intensify the protest across the State if the culprits are not nabbed within 24 hours,” the association’s president P Satyanarayan said.