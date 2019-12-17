Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Medicine shop owner succumbs

The medicine shop owner, who was shot at by an unidentified man in Khurda district on Sunday succumbed in the wee hours of Monday.

Published: 17th December 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The medicine shop owner, who was shot at by an unidentified man in Khurda district on Sunday succumbed in the wee hours of Monday.According to police, Krushna Chandra Sahoo of Baniatangi died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

Krushna was running a medicine shop in the building of a paediatrician, Dr Manas Ranjan Das, who was first shot at by the unidentified man. Manas is retired Government doctor and runs a clinic in his house under Khurda Town Police limits.

Sahoo was guiding patients to the doctor’s chamber as the receptionist had left after duty hours. The condition of Dr Das, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital here, is stated to be critical.
As per the CCTV footage accessed by Khurda Police, a man with his face covered with a monkey cap came to the doctor’s clinic at about 6.20 pm on Sunday, removed his shoes and went inside where two persons, a child and Krushna were present. The anti-social went to the chamber of Dr Manas and fired at him. While returning, he shot at Krushna as he confronted him. Khurda Police have formed four teams to nab the anti-social involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, Utkal Chemist and Druggist Association called for a shutdown of all medicine shops in Khurda Town on Monday and demanded before the Collector and SP to nab the culprits within 24 hours.
“We will intensify the protest across the State if the culprits are not nabbed within 24 hours,” the association’s president P Satyanarayan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp