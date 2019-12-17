Overcrowded zoo to release 200 deer in Chandaka wild

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the deer population exceeding the enclosure limit in Nandankanan Zoological Park, the authorities have started releasing the hoofed mammals to Chandaka wild.

The zoo has 696 spotted deer in its enclosure which, the zoo authorities said has exceeded the limit by over a 100.Accordingly, the zoo authorities have obtained permission from the State Government to release 200 spotted deer to Chandaka-Dampara Wildlife Sanctuary to enrich the habitat. Sources said, 19 deer have already been released of which seven were sent last week. The remaining deer will be released in batches, sources added.

As per plan, the spotted deer will be released in Chudanga, Deras, Jhalara and Kumarkhunti area of the sanctuary, an official from the zoo said, on condition of anonymity.

The officer said around 100 spotted deer will be released to the 610 hectare Chudanga Reserve Forest and Krushna Nagar protected forest of Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary which are now part of Nandankanan Biological Park.

The park, comprising Nandanakan Zoo, Kanjia lake and botanical garden had 437 ha area. However, after merger of Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forests earlier this year, the total area of the park has increased to 1,047 ha. This has paved way for the zoo to release the overcrowded herbivores from their enclosure to the wild without losing control over them.

Merger of Chudanga reserve forest, which already has barking deer, spotted deer, civets and other herbivorous animals, has vast potential to boost eco-tourism. As plans are being worked out to provide jungle trekking facility to visitors in this forest, the Nandankanan Biological Park is expected to attract more number of tourists in future, the officials said.

“A five-year master plan is being prepared for better management of flora and fauna of the biological park. We have sought funds to boundary wall around the forest to be controlled by the zoo authorities, said a senior zoo official.

Enriching habitat

● Total spotted deer population in enclosure 696, nearly 100 more than its capacity

● The herbivores will be released into Chandaka-Dampara

Wildlife Sanctuary

● The hoofed animals will be released in Chudanga, Deras, Jhalara and Kumarkhunti area of the sanctuary

● 19 deer have already been released of which seven were sent last week. The remaining of total 200 deer will be

released in batches

● Chudanga reserve forest has barking deer, spotted deer, civets and other herbivorous animals