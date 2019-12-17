Traffic cops crack-down on minor driver in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Monday carried out an enforcement activity against under-aged drivers in the city. Police intercepted two school students in Unit-I and Unit-IX areas here for riding two-wheelers without licence.

The two vehicles were seized and prosecution reports submitted in a court as the offence was non-compoundable, said a Traffic Wing officer. Under Section 199A(2), the parent or guardian of a juvenile will be fined with `25,000.

Ahead of the re-implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, police had also conducted a campaign in schools here to sensitise students and parents.

Several school students had taken oath on November 25 to obey the traffic rules but the situation in the Capital still remains a cause of concern. “Under-age driving is unacceptable. We want you to be aware and not invite trouble. Please cooperate and strictly abide by the laws,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said in a tweet on Monday.

“We conducted campaigns in schools where they were informed that students below 18 years can not drive two-wheelers of more than 50 cc. The traffic personnel also warned them but the situation did not improve after which enforcement activities against minors driving vehicles were carried out on the day,” the Traffic Wing officer said.

“Many youths, especially teenagers, were found to be over-speeding and driving on the wrong side of the roads. The enforcement activity against juvenile driving vehicles in the city will continue,” Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said.