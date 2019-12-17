Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Traffic cops crack-down on minor driver in Bhubaneswar

Police intercepted two school students in Unit-I and Unit-IX areas here for riding two-wheelers without licence.

Published: 17th December 2019 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

underage biker, minor scooter

For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Monday carried out an enforcement activity against under-aged drivers in the city. Police intercepted two school students in Unit-I and Unit-IX areas here for riding two-wheelers without licence.

The two vehicles were seized and prosecution reports submitted  in a court as the offence was non-compoundable, said a Traffic Wing officer. Under Section 199A(2), the parent or guardian of a juvenile will be fined with `25,000.

Ahead of the re-implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, police had also conducted a campaign in schools here to sensitise students and parents.

Several school students had taken oath on November 25 to obey the traffic rules but the situation in the Capital still remains a cause of concern. “Under-age driving is unacceptable. We want you to be aware and not invite trouble. Please cooperate and strictly abide by the laws,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi said in a tweet on Monday.

“We conducted campaigns in schools where they were informed that students below 18 years can not drive two-wheelers of more than 50 cc. The traffic personnel also warned them but the situation did not improve after which enforcement activities against minors driving vehicles were carried out on the day,” the Traffic Wing officer said.

“Many youths, especially teenagers, were found to be over-speeding and driving on the wrong side of the roads. The enforcement activity against juvenile driving vehicles in the city will continue,” Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
minor biker Bhubaneswar
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp