No multiple choice in HSC from 2020 session 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will do away with multiple choice questions (MCQs) in Matriculation Examination from the current academic session.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the decision has been taken to improve the standard of school education and prevent malpractice.

The Board used to have 50 mark objective and 50 mark subjective questions in every subject in the annual examination.

The Minister said though objective questions will remain, multiple choice will not be given and students will have to write their answer in one line.

The Board had introduced MCQ pattern of questions in 2014. After drawing criticism from various quarters in the recent years over deteriorating standard of education due to introduction of MCQs, it has decided to change the examination pattern.

Dash further said the annual Class X examinations 2020 is likely to be conducted by third week of February.

A formal announcement to this effect will be made by BSE soon, he said. The Minister said focus will be on preventing malpractice and delay in finalising the centres.

“We are also looking for alternatives for centres where we had faced problem in conducting the examinations or had received complaints about malpractice last year. Appropriate measures are being taken in this regard by the department and Board,” he said.