Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Thousands join rally in Bhubaneswar to protest against Citizenship Act

The protestors said religious discrimination in the name of Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be accepted by them.

Published: 18th December 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Muslims taking out a rally against Citizenship Amindment Act at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

Muslims taking out a rally against Citizenship Amindment Act at Lower PMG in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of Muslim community joined the ongoing countrywide protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and took out a rally in the City seeking its immediate revocation on Tuesday. 

Thousands of agitators under the aegis of Muslim Dalit Suraksha Manch participated in the rally and raised slogans against the Centre holding placards written with ‘Sambidhan Bachao’ and ‘Don’t Divide India’. A number of students and local leaders also joined them. 

The protestors said religious discrimination in the name of Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not be accepted by them.

They also opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Police deployed to maintain law and order, cordoned the Mahatma Gandhi Marg to prevent agitators from marching towards Lok Seva Bhawan. 

The protest, however, remained peaceful. Later, a delegation of the agitators met Home Secretary Sanjiv Chopra and urged the State Government not to implement the CAA and NRC in Odisha.

Members of the Manch had also staged a protest in front of Cuttack Collectorate on Monday opposing the CAA and NRC. 

Meanwhile, Congress leaders who are supporting the peaceful CAA protest in the State, criticised the Odisha Government for extending its support to CAA. 

Congress MP Saptagiri Ulaka who took to twitter to express his displeasure, said the Chief Minister should categorically state and make it public as to what was the real reason behind the support to enact CA bill in Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act CAA Citizenship Act protest Bhubaneswar
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp