WCD, Mission Shakti come under Mo Sarkar scope

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti department has been brought under the purview of under Mo Sarkar by the State Government on Tuesday.

Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik told district collectors during video conference that benefits of all welfare schemes launched by the the Government under the department should reach the beneficiaries.

Of the several schemes launched by the State Government for empowerment of women and their benefit, Mamata scheme has turned out to be a model for the entire country, Naveen said and added Mission Shakti has become an example of women empowerment.

The employees of the department have an important role to play in making these schemes a success and called upon the field functionaries not to allow corruption in any form.

Stating that satisfaction of beneficiaries is a big success for any scheme, Naveen said the aim of Mo Sarkar is to provide the best service to people.

Attempts are being made to improve functioning of various departments by taking opinions of the common people, the Chief Minister said and added that employees will be felicitated for good work and punished for neglecting official duty.Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy also spoke.

Secretary of the 5T initiative VK Pandian asked the district collectors to strictly implement Government instruction of involving only women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in ‘Chhatua’ scheme.

Pandian also asked the officials not to harass beneficiaries for release money from revolving fund and infrastructure fund of Mission Shakti, in approval of bills of different service providers, inspection report and release of grant-in-aid to the SHGs.

He said these functions will come under the direct supervision of Mo Sarkar programme. Minister for Women, Child Development and Mission Shakti Tukuni Sahu and senior officials were present.