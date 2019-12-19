Cuttack's SCB Medical College and Hospital runs out of anti-rabies vaccine

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dog-bite victims have been left in the lurch due to non-availability of anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) at SCB Medical College and Hospital(SCBMCH) for the last 4 days.

While hospital authorities have attributed the situation due to short supply by Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL), private hospitals and medicine stores are taking the advantage by charging high price for the vaccine.

As per hospital records, around 200 people suffering from dog bite come to the hospital to take anti-rabies vaccine and the prophylaxis every day. However, with the hospital facing acute shortage of ARVs for the past few days, the people have no other way than to buy the vaccine from the market.

"I had gone to SCBMCH to get ARV on Monday after I was bitten by a dog. But, as the vaccine was not available there, I had to purchase it outside by paying Rs 500," said Babaji Das of Nuagan under Nischintakoili block. Admitting the scarcity of ARV, Head of Community Medicine department Prof Rama Chandra Giri, said it was a State-wide problem.

"The SCBMCH is suffering as peripheral hospitals along with other medical colleges are referring dog-bite cases to it due to non-availability of vaccines at their end," he said adding that ARV stock at the hospital was exhausted a couple of days back and the hospital superintendent has been apprised of the situation. Superintendent Saroj Kumar Sahu said the issue has been taken up with OSMCL with request for urgent supplies.