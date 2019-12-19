Pet cat shot dead in Bhubaneswar, accused youth arrested

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking act, a pet cat was allegedly shot dead by a youth in Unit-IV area here on Wednesday.

The cat, Pussy, was rushed to College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry here by its owner Sushant Kumar Pattnaik in a critical condition but succumbed. It was shot on the head and back. According to Sushant, his mother Binodini Pattnaik heard gun shots in a neighbour’s home around 12.30 pm and seconds later she saw the cat leaping on the wall and falling in their garden.

The cat was taken to College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry where it died. The authorities asked Sushant to lodge a police complaint before conducting the post-mortem. In the evening, police registered a case under Section 429 of IPC, Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act and Section 11(l) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The accused Ashutosh Nayak, is an engineering student and son of a Government official, police said. Though he has reportedly confessed to have fired at the cat, police are yet to recover the gun allegedly used in the crime.

Snake Helpline general secretary and honorary wildlife warden Subhendu Mallick, who accompanied Sushant to Kharavela Nagar police station, said the investigators should probe whether the accused has a gun licence. “If the accused has licence, then it should be immediately cancelled. He should be awarded stringent punishment for showing such cruelty towards the cat which could have been easily whisked off,” Mallick said.

“In the last one year, I have lost many cats but I used to believe they died after being attacked by dogs. However, I think all those cats died after being shot at by someone from the neighbourhood,” said Sushant, who is a search, rescue and evacuation trainer.

Last month, police had arrested a taxi driver for mowing down four puppies in Chandrasekharpur area here.