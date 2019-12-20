Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha HC seeks probe report into Puri gang-rape case

After a preliminary hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the Puri SP to submit the report by January 14, the date fixed for next hearing.

Published: 20th December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Police, Puri to submit a report on the ongoing investigation into the Puri gang-rape case by January 14, 2020. The court issued the direction on a petition filed by Rajesh Sethi, one of the six persons arrested as accused so far in the case. 

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Byomkesh Tripathy argued for a CBI probe into the case alleging that the investigation undertaken by the State Police is “one-sided and motivated”. He urged the High Court to get the case probed by CBI or State CID-Crime Branch or a Special Investigation Team or order a judicial inquiry.

After a preliminary hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the Puri SP to submit the report by January 14, the date fixed for next hearing.
Police had initially arrested former police constable Jitendra Sethi as main accused and then three other associates, including Rajesh, for raping a minor girl in Puri on December 2. Later, police had arrested a couple as the alleged mastermind who had taken the minor girl to Puri. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puri gang rape case
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp