Odisha HC seeks probe report into Puri gang-rape case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed the Superintendent of Police, Puri to submit a report on the ongoing investigation into the Puri gang-rape case by January 14, 2020. The court issued the direction on a petition filed by Rajesh Sethi, one of the six persons arrested as accused so far in the case.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Byomkesh Tripathy argued for a CBI probe into the case alleging that the investigation undertaken by the State Police is “one-sided and motivated”. He urged the High Court to get the case probed by CBI or State CID-Crime Branch or a Special Investigation Team or order a judicial inquiry.

After a preliminary hearing, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed the Puri SP to submit the report by January 14, the date fixed for next hearing.

Police had initially arrested former police constable Jitendra Sethi as main accused and then three other associates, including Rajesh, for raping a minor girl in Puri on December 2. Later, police had arrested a couple as the alleged mastermind who had taken the minor girl to Puri.