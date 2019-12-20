Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Revised ToR hurdle for ponzi investors

Official sources said the Commission had enumerated 3,63,582 affidavits of big investors who had named more than 700 financial companies which had allegedly cheated them.

Published: 20th December 2019 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

money, 100 rupee note, india economy, indian economy, money, cash, currency

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Over 3.6 lakh big investors cheated by dubious financial companies, who had filed affidavits before Justice M M Das Commission for compensation, have been apparently left in the lurch with the State Government revising the terms of reference (ToR) of the panel.After Justice Das took charge of the Commission on February 5, 2015 following the death of Justice R K Patra on January 8, 2015, he was assigned the additional job of identifying genuine investors eligible for compensation.

A Home department notification issued on February 20, 2015 had assigned the Justice Das to “identify the bona fide investors affected by the unauthorised financial transaction of fraudulent financial establishments / companies and suggest the modality of payment of compensation, the names of small investors eligible for compensation and the amount of compensation payment from Corpus Fund set up by the Government for the purpose or otherwise”.

Accordingly, the Commission had submitted seven interim reports to the Government by July 12, 2019 recommending 4,97,844 small investors (with deposits of `10,000 or less) eligible for compensation from among the 8.96 lakh affidavits received in the first phase. Subsequently, in September this year, the commission had for the first time started process for identifying big investors (with deposits more than Rs 10,000) who are eligible for compensation.

Official sources said the Commission had enumerated 3,63,582 affidavits of big investors who had named more than 700 financial companies which had allegedly cheated them. In the revised ToR issued by Home department on December 11, the Government expects the Commission of Inquiry to “identify the bona fide small investors affected by the unauthorised financial transaction of fraudulent financial stablishments/companies and suggest the modality of payment of compensation, the names of small investors eligible for compensation and the amount of compensation payment from Corpus Fund set up by the Government for the purpose or otherwise”.

The revised ToR has practically narrowed down the identification process to small investors, leaving no room for continuing with the process of identification of big investors who are eligible for compensation, sources in the commission said. Recommendation of around 34,500 small investors is expected to follow in another interim report. The term of the commission expires on February 4, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ponzi investors ToR
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp