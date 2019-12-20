Traffic diversions in Cuttack for final ODI match at Barabati

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police has imposed restriction on traffic movement in the Millennium City for the third and final One-Day International at Barabati Stadium.The restriction will be in force on Sunday from 8 am till the end of the match or dispersal of crowd.Expecting a heavy rush of vehicles, Commissionerate Police has also designated five places at Lower Bali Jatra ground, grounds near Anand Bhawan, Dayashram, premises of Xavier School and Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for parking vehicles.

As per restrictions, vehicles coming from Matamatha side on the Ring Road will have to take diversion to right side before Gadagadia temple to park their vehicles at Mahanadi river bed. Similarly, vehicles coming from Madhusudan Nagar and Deer Park side can be parked by taking diversion to left at Kartikeswar Gada.

Vehicles having special pass for parking on premises of Xavier School will be allowed to move from Bamboo Depot Gada via Barabati Fort route. Similarly, vehicles having pass for parking at OCA ground will have to take diversion to left from Music School square.Movement of vehicles coming from Howdah Motor and Gauda Gada Square towards All India Radio Station has been restricted. These vehicles will have to take diversion to ring road from Chief Justice Bungalow square for parking at lower Bali Jatra ground.

Similarly, movement of vehicles from Biju Patnaik Square, Chandi Chowk, Odisha Police Association Square, Kala Bikash Kendra and Directorate of Industries Square directly towards Barabati Stadium has also been restricted. These vehicles will have to take diversion to park at the nearby parking places.