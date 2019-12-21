ABVP takes out pro-CAA rally in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid countrywide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hundreds of ABVP activists on Friday came out in support of the Act and took out a huge rally in the Capital.

Around 200 students and ABVP activists took out a bike rally from Utkal University to Master Canteen in support of the CAA and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) at 11.30 am. Later, around 600 students and youth joined the Triranga rally organised by the ABVP on Mahatma Gandhi Marg here extending their support to CAA. They said majority of people are in support of the Act which is intended to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Everyone is supporting CAA. Only a section of people, having vested interest, are spreading lie that the Act will deny citizenship to Muslims in the country and trying to establish a wrong narrative about this Act,” an ABVP activist said.

“Some political parties are also supporting them in order to protect their vote bank,” he claimed.