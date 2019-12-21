Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ABVP takes out pro-CAA rally in Bhubaneswar

Amid countrywide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hundreds of ABVP activists on Friday came out in support of the Act and took out a huge rally in the Capital.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

People staging dharna supporting CAA and NRC in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid countrywide protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), hundreds of ABVP activists on Friday came out in support of the Act and took out a huge rally in the Capital.

Around 200 students and ABVP activists took out a bike rally from Utkal University to Master Canteen in support of the CAA and the National Registrar of Citizens (NRC) at 11.30 am. Later, around 600 students and youth joined the Triranga rally organised by the ABVP on Mahatma Gandhi Marg here extending their support to CAA. They said majority of people are in support of the Act which is intended to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Everyone is supporting CAA. Only a section of people, having vested interest, are spreading lie that the Act will deny citizenship to Muslims in the country and trying to establish a wrong narrative about this Act,” an ABVP activist said.

“Some political parties are also supporting them in order to protect their vote bank,” he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pro-CAA rally ABVP Bhubaneswar Citizenship Amendment Act '
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp