Barabati ODI match set for cops friendly show

Commissionerate Police has put in place a slew of innovative measures at Barabati Stadium where India will meet West Indies for the ODI series decider on Sunday.

Barabati stadium

Barabati Stadium (Photo | Irrfana, EPS)

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police has put in place a slew of innovative measures at Barabati Stadium where India will meet West Indies for the ODI series decider on Sunday.

For the convenience of public a police aid post has been set up at each gallery. An inspector rank officer will be in-charge of the post and will be equipped with a megaphone. Officers have been asked to make regular announcements and urge spectators to visit police aid post in case of any inconvenience.

“The idea is to minimise any inconvenience to the spectators and give them the best opportunity to enjoy the match,” a senior police officer said.

Officers have also been tasked to encourage the spectators to maintain law and order as it is a matter of pride for the Silver City to host an international cricket match. At each gallery, about 15 to 20 police personnel will also be deployed. Since spectators are not be allowed to carry water bottles and food items into the stadium, police have asked Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) to ensure that food items are not sold at exorbitant prices.

The association has been instructed to deploy adequate staff to clean the toilets at regular intervals and engage staff to clean the garbage at each gallery on an hourly basis. “There must not be pile of refuges or garbage which spectators use to hurl when they are irritated,” he added.

Ban on carrying water bottles and food items to the stadium was imposed after the October 5, 2015 incident when some spectators threw bottles to the ground during the T20 match between India and South Africa.

Commissionerate Police has also planned not to make obtrusive security arrangement. “In a stadium, with international players, officials, visitors and thousands of sports-loving spectators, deploying uniformed policemen does not send the right signal. Hence, the idea is to remain low-profile yet effective,” the senior police officer said.

About 350 police personnel in T-shirts will be deployed at the venue to maintain law and order situation, he added.While a fan zone has been created for the spectators, the officials and other dignitaries will be welcomed by a team at the VIP box.

