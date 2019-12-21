Cold wave to prevail in 7 districts of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The temperature is likely to fall by two to four degree Celsius in several parts of Odisha in the next three days, stated a release by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday Cold wave condition is expected to prevail over Cuttack, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal and Mayurbhanj districts on Saturday.

Temperature will also remain below normal in the State under the influence of the northwesterly winds, said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Umakant Das. Shallow to moderate fog will also occur at isolated places in the State during the next two days, said Das. On the day, six places in the State recorded less than 10 degree Celsius. Daringbadi was the coldest at 8.5 degree Celsius, followed by Angul and Phulbani at 9 degrees each, Balasore and Jharsuguda 9.6 degrees each and Sonepur 9.8 degree Celsius. Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 12 degree and 13.6 degree respectively.