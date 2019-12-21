Ekalabya Award for weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odia woman weightlifter Jhilli Dalabehera was awarded 27th Ekalabya Award for 2019 at a function organised by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) here on Friday. The award carries a cash reward of `5 lakh and a citation.

The award was presented by Commonwealth Games gold medallist wrestler Babita Phogat in the presence of IMPaCT Trustee and BJP National vice-president MP Baijayant Panda and Odisha’s first Arjuna Awardee cyclist Minati Mohapatra.

An inmate of Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel, Jhilli has brought laurels to the State by winning two gold, three silver and a bronze in different international weightlifting events between April 2017 and March 2019.

The Ekalabya Award Committee comprising jury members drawn from different walks of life were unanimous in selecting Jhilli for the prestigious award at a meeting held earlier.

On the occasion, two other sportspersons were also felicitated for their remarkable performance in various international and national events in their respective game. Women footballer Jabamani Tudu and women hockey player Namita Toppo were presented a cash award of `50,000 each along with citations.