Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Forest dept alone not to blame for failure of tiger translocation project in Odisha

Odisha was carrying out such a project for the first time in its history which also was India’s first inter-state tiger relocation programme.

Published: 21st December 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid widespread criticism over Odisha’s failure in execution of country’s first tiger translocation project in Satkosia, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) HS Upadhyay on Friday said the State Forest department alone cannot be blamed as other institutions were also involved in its implementation.

“Many officials at field level as well as national-level agencies, including the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India (WII), were involved in the project. It won’t be appropriate to say that only Odisha Forest department has failed in executing the project,” Upadhyay said.
Upadhyay’s response came a day after it was learnt that NTCA has decided to put the big cat relocation project on hold for an indefinite period and ordered restoration of tigress Sundari back to Madhya Pradesh.
The Chief Wildlife Warden said it would also be too early to say anything about the success of any project that had been at an experimental stage. Odisha was carrying out such a project for the first time in its history which also was India’s first inter-state tiger relocation programme.

He felt NTCA’s decision to hold the project came as a surprise as a meeting was planned by the Wildlife Wing at Satkosia with all stakeholders, including villagers in the fringe area, for taking forward the project. “Now that NTCA has already taken a decision, the proposed meeting will be cancelled,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tiger translocation project Satkosia HS Upadhyay
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp