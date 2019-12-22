Criticism keeps me going: Kunal Kamra

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Famous or infamous for his political jokes, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra dropped a few of his best punch-lines to a packed house of Musicom in the city on Saturday.He did what he does best - make people laugh with his sarcasm, directed towards contemporary politics, society and education. And, with no regrets at all! “A lot of people criticise me. But, there are also others who enjoy and love my jokes. That’s what keeps me going,” the comedian told TNIE backstage.

Besides his usual political jokes, he ploughed through the audience to pick up some enthusiastic ones and spin random jokes around these characters, thereby giving a good shot at pulling up others too. For instance, he commenced the act by pointing out at a listener who was browsing through his mobile phone. “Phone pe baad me dekh lena, abhi live dekho (Watch my shows online later, now concentrate on my live show),” he said. And, the audience broke in laughter. In fact, his occasional interaction with the audience made the show different from monotonous stand-up nights.

At one point, while he was spinning jokes around the habit of using slang during conversations, a man in the audience asked the comedian whether he was married. Like an ace comedian, he turned it around into a joke on marriage and revealed about his single marital status wittily. In a 45-minutes-long show, he didn’t have to revive the audience’s response much.

They were laughing throughout! It helped him to build the show’s momentum gradually to hit the climax with the funniest ones on the state of education in schools under State boards and the restrictions imposed by landlord’s on their tenants in Indian cities. Prior to Kunal’s performance, another comedian Gaurav Malik spoke on similar lines. The audience were also treated to enthralling English, Bengali and Hindi songs, presented by Kolkata’s Goshai Gang band. From Bryan Adam’s ‘Summer of 69’ to ‘Kaise Hua’ (Kabir Singh) and a few old Bollywood numbers, they gave a rocking start to the show.Organised by 93.5 Red FM at Mayfair Hotel it is the first-of-its-kind show in the city.