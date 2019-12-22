Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari sets target for hiking excise revenue in Odisha

Minister said Excise Act and rules should be implemented effectively through 5T initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari

Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari on Saturday asked department officials to take measures for opening the closed liquor shops and sanctioned shops for augmentation of State’s excise revenue. While reviewing the department’s activities, the Minister said Excise Act and rules should be implemented effectively through 5T initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He also asked officials to intensify enforcement measures to prevent and contain illicit distilled liquor, spurious liquor and non-duty paid liquor.

Secretary in the department Sushil Kumar Lohani also directed the officials to spare no efforts to maximise excise revenue, settle the unsettled shops, intensify enforcement measures and ensure transparency and accountability in discharge of official duty. Lohani emphasised on the need to eliminate hemp plant cultivation.

Lohani said the process of automation of excise directorate, development of online modules for all excise transaction on line, track and trace system is now underway in a fast track mode. He asked officials to deliver public service in a responsive, time-bound and hassle-free manner. 

The State Government has set a target of `4,600 crore excise revenue in 2019-20. Replying to a question in the Assembly in November, Pujari had said the State Government had collected `3,925 crore towards excise revenue in 2018-19 and has set a target of `4,600 crore in this fiscal ending March 2020. The meeting was attended by Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik, Additional Secretary Tribikram Pradhan and Odisha Beverage Corporation MD Saroj Kumar Sethi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niranjan Pujari excise revenue hike
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp