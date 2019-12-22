Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari sets target for hiking excise revenue in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Excise Minister Niranjan Pujari on Saturday asked department officials to take measures for opening the closed liquor shops and sanctioned shops for augmentation of State’s excise revenue. While reviewing the department’s activities, the Minister said Excise Act and rules should be implemented effectively through 5T initiative launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He also asked officials to intensify enforcement measures to prevent and contain illicit distilled liquor, spurious liquor and non-duty paid liquor.

Secretary in the department Sushil Kumar Lohani also directed the officials to spare no efforts to maximise excise revenue, settle the unsettled shops, intensify enforcement measures and ensure transparency and accountability in discharge of official duty. Lohani emphasised on the need to eliminate hemp plant cultivation.

Lohani said the process of automation of excise directorate, development of online modules for all excise transaction on line, track and trace system is now underway in a fast track mode. He asked officials to deliver public service in a responsive, time-bound and hassle-free manner.

The State Government has set a target of `4,600 crore excise revenue in 2019-20. Replying to a question in the Assembly in November, Pujari had said the State Government had collected `3,925 crore towards excise revenue in 2018-19 and has set a target of `4,600 crore in this fiscal ending March 2020. The meeting was attended by Excise Commissioner Anjan Kumar Manik, Additional Secretary Tribikram Pradhan and Odisha Beverage Corporation MD Saroj Kumar Sethi.