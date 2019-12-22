Nandanakan Zoo revamp to increase tourism

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A new jungle safari will be developed in Nandankanan to provide better experience of wildlife to tourists. Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra has given nod for the safari in an area close to the zoological park in Chandaka, said sources in Forest a n d En v i r o n m e n t department. Accordingly, more wild animals will be released to the area along with Bharatpur Reserve Forest. The new safari, which will be much bigger than the existing safaris, is likely to be developed in the 610 hectares Chudanga Reserve Forest and Krushna Nagar protected area of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary that has been brought under the administrative control of Nandankanan authorities.

While the existing area of Nandanakan Botanical Park comprising Nandanakan Zoo, Kanjia lake and botanical garden was 437 ha, merger of Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forests earlier this year, has increased its total area to 1,047 ha. Recently, the Zoo officials have also launched a programme to release 200 deer to Chandaka forest which includes release of around 100 deer in Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forest, to enrich the habitat.

The Zoo authorities will also develop a multi-storey parking facility, bus stand and a food court area outside the facility keeping in view the visit of 3.5 million tourists every year. There are also plans to revamp the defunct rope-way and toy train facility.

Meanwhile, Forest and Environment department officials said steps are being taken to develop tourist infrastructure in sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the State to promote eco-tourism which include Jungle Safari from Gudugudia to Devasthali in Similipal, boating at Satkosia gorge from Badmul to Tikarpada and access to watch tower at Nalaban for birding. Day tour from Bhubaneswar to Bhitarkanika, Satkosia gorge and Mangalajodi is also on the cards.