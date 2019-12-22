Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandanakan Zoo revamp to increase tourism

The Zoo authorities will also develop a multi-storey parking facility, bus stand and a food court area outside the facility keeping in view the visit of 3.5 million tourists every year.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A new jungle safari will be developed in Nandankanan to provide better experience of wildlife to tourists. Development Commissioner Suresh Mohapatra has given nod for the safari in an area close to the zoological park in Chandaka, said sources in Forest a n d En v i r o n m e n t department. Accordingly, more wild animals will be released to the area along with Bharatpur Reserve Forest. The new safari, which will be much bigger than the existing safaris, is likely to be developed in the 610 hectares Chudanga Reserve Forest and Krushna Nagar protected area of Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary that has been brought under the administrative control of Nandankanan authorities.

While the existing area of Nandanakan Botanical Park comprising Nandanakan Zoo, Kanjia lake and botanical garden was 437 ha, merger of Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forests earlier this year, has increased its total area to 1,047 ha. Recently, the Zoo officials have also launched a programme to release 200 deer to Chandaka forest which includes release of around 100 deer in Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forest, to enrich the habitat.

The Zoo authorities will also develop a multi-storey parking facility, bus stand and a food court area outside the facility keeping in view the visit of 3.5 million tourists every year. There are also plans to revamp the defunct rope-way and toy train facility.

Meanwhile, Forest and Environment department officials said steps are being taken to develop tourist infrastructure in sanctuaries and tiger reserves in the State to promote eco-tourism which include Jungle Safari from Gudugudia to Devasthali in Similipal, boating at Satkosia gorge from Badmul to Tikarpada and access to watch tower at Nalaban for birding. Day tour from Bhubaneswar to Bhitarkanika, Satkosia gorge and Mangalajodi is also on the cards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandanakan Botanical Park Nandanakan Zoo
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp