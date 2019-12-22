Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government offers 'destination wedding package' to boost tourism

The package would be available at six Panthanivas of Gopalpur, Rambha, Konark, Puri, Chandipur and Barkul in the first phase.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In an innovative scheme to boost tourist footfall in the State, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has launched destination wedding package. The package would be available at six Panthanivas of Gopalpur, Rambha, Konark, Puri, Chandipur and Barkul in the first phase.

While the basic package is offered at Rs 2.17 lakh which would include 25 rooms for two days, main wedding meal, three-time meals for 50 persons, people who want all arrangements have to pay a minimum RS 4.75 lakh. The price may go up depending on the facilities and quality of offerings.

OTDC Chairperson Shreemayee Mishra said along with the wedding package, the newly-wed couple would be gifted complimentary honeymoon and first two marriage anniversary packages. “Since people are taking interest in destination weddings, we hope the new initiative will definitely be a trendsetter,” she said.

Anyone booking a destination for wedding will not have to bother about any preparation as everything starting from decoration to mehendi, cultural programmes to ritual arrangements, videography and local sight-seeing, everything will be looked after by a dedicated team at the venue.The Corporation has tied up with online travel intermediaries like MakeMy Trip, Goibibo and Yatra Online for streamlining booking options. 

