Odisha sees 30 pc growth in GST collection

The return filing of the taxpayers assigned to the State has shown improvement with 83.5 pc taxpayers filing return for October 2019 against 65.31 pc in October last year.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Odisha has registered a growth of 30.08 per cent (pc) in collection of Goods and Service Tax (GST), which is highest amongst major States and higher than the national average of 11.53 pc.Odisha has collected `8,683.85 crore of the State and Central GST from April to October, 2019 against `6,675.83 during the corresponding period of the last year.In November, the State GST has recorded a growth of 38 pc from the corresponding month of previous financial year, informed Commercial Tax and GST Commissioner Sushil Kumar Lohani. 

He also directed all circles to ensure 100 pc return compliance. 
The return filing of the taxpayers assigned to the State has shown improvement with 83.5 pc taxpayers filing return for October 2019 against 65.31 pc in October last year. A special drive has been launched against the taxpayers for not filing GST return and wrong filing. More than 10,000 notices have been issued against non-filers of returns in November.

The Commissioner has also instructed all circles to ensure scrutiny of return filed by taxpayers having liability and credit mismatch and take necessary action. In order to increase the taxpayers’ base, all circles have been instructed to conduct surveys of potential taxable persons, especially in service sectors. 

This apart, basing on data analytics, strong deterrent enforcement action has been taken by way of surprise raid, search of business premises of taxpayers involved in suspected fraud and arrest of some registered taxpayers/abettors for their prima-facie involvement in tax evasion/complicity therein. The CT and GST organisation is also sensitive towards problems faced by taxpayers and extensively reaching out to people to sensitise on the new changes in process and polices, said Lohani.  

