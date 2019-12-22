Oldest police station of Bhubaneswar demolished

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Expediting eviction drive around Lingaraj temple, the State Government on Saturday demolished Sri Lingaraj police station, oldest in the Capital, on Saturday for the redevelopment of the area surrounding the 11 Century shrine in Ekamrakshetra.

A joint enforcement team of Bhubaneswar Development Authority and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation carried out the demolition around 10 am and the entire structure in front of the shrine was razed within four hours.

Built during the British Era, Sri Lingaraj police station was previously known as Bhubaneswar police station. To undertake beautification project around the temple in line with Srimandir in Puri, the State Government has decided to remove a number structures and vending zones.

Accordingly, the public toilet facility behind the temple was demolished two days back, while a number of street vendors around the temple complex were evicted. The government has also planned to shift Sri Lingaraj Temple Trust Board office adjacent to Sri Lingaraj police station to another location.