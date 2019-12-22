Rock band mesmerises audience at Eco Retreat

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The confluence of the Bay of Bengal and Indian Ocean took the week-end celebration to new heights as the famous rock band enthralled the audience at the Marine Drive-Eco Retreat along Ramachandi beach in Konark on Saturday evening.

There was a remarkable variety in the lyrics and music they performed at the on-going Glamping Festival leaving the crowd mesmerised. After a couple of opening numbers in which the folk and classical were on friendly terms, the sounds intermittently grew as they entered into their popular rock genre.

One of the spearheads of the Indian rock scene, the band left everyone in awe with their unique sound of contemporary rock mixed with classical, jazz and fusion. The band performed its new song with a specially made guitar which has only the sound of 'saa' and 'paa" and works more like a 'sitar.'

The five-member band presented their superhits like Bandeh, Des Mera, Tu Kisi Rail Si, Rebirth and Kandisa creating an engaging charismatic atmosphere making it hard even for the not-so-interested people in music to walk off.

They staged nine popular songs, including their signature numbers. The finale included a lovely Bandeh and a glorious Kandisa that delighted the audience, who rejoiced at the beach shacks set up for the first time in Odisha.

A blogger Shivi Tandon said it was an electric atmosphere with Indian Ocean performing by the beach. "I come from Delhi and have never seen such a serene place and magnificent beach anywhere in India. The Marine Drive Eco Retreat is definitely a once in a lifetime experience," said Shivi.

The performers were all praises for the organiser Odisha Tourism. "It is a good initiative of the Odisha Government to have a modern festival like Eco Retreat. Though it was our first performance at Konark, I enjoyed it thoroughly. The audience were fantastic," said co-founder of Indian Ocean Rahul Ram.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said it was a spectacular performance and a delight to see the audience having a great time. "The response so far has been overwhelming. Since it is a festive season, I hope to see more people coming in for other star nights as well. Every possible arrangement has been made at the venue to make it a memorable event," he added.

Meanwhile, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC) has made bus arrangements

for visitors for star nights at Eco Retreat from three places in the city following demands from residents.