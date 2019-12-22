‘Take steps to stop science misuse’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As science and engineering are making unbelievable progress, both capabilities and consequences are expanding simultaneously, said Chairperson of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi here on Saturday.Addressing the 4th international conference on “Advanced Computing and Intelligent Engineering” at Rama Devi Women’s University here, he said, “While the dangerous unintended consequences of technology will continue to happen, intellectual discourse like this conference can protect us.

The researchers are continuously exchanging ideas on both intended and unintended consequences of technology and those must be made accessible to the people.”Bagchi also said there are immense possibilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning and intelligent engineering. “Technology will definitely broaden the scope of human welfare in our times. It can bring people who are still outside the ambit of human welfare into its fold. Use of drones in agriculture, robots in health and cameras in different sectors are some of the examples,” he said.

Professor Sheng-Lung Peng of Department of Computer Science and Information Engineering at National Dong Hwa University in Taiwan, Rama Devi University Vice-Chancellor Professor Padmaja Mishra and others were present. Researchers from different countries presented their papers.