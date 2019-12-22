Three judges appointed in Orissa HC since 2015 

CUTTACK: The problem of large-scale vacancies in posts of judges in the Orissa High Court (HC) continues to persist as only three judges have been appointed since April 2015.The High Court has a sanctioned strength of 27 while 13 posts are lying vacant. Though the HC collegium had recommended 24 names (eight judicial officers and 16 advocates) in the last two years, the Supreme Court (SC) collegium had cleared three names and the Centre approved two names. As a result, Justice AK Mishra and Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray (both judicial officers) were appointed on November 19, 2018 and November 8, 2019 respectively.
The rejection of such large number names has been allegedly due to dissent in the HC collegium over the recommendation of several names to the SC collegium. In most cases that were rejected, two members had endorsed the names but another member expressed dissent, sources said. Justice Krushna Ram Mohapatra was the last advocate to be elevated from the High Court Bar to become a judge on April 17, 2015. The HC collegium constitutes of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and two senior most judges - Justice Sanju Panda and Justice SK Mishra.
“If this appointment trend continues, the day is not far when the HC collegium will be left with no judge representing the Bar after Justice Sanju Panda retires in July 2021,” said members of the HC Bar Association.
As per norms, the appointment of judges from advocates and judicial officers should be on 2:1 ratio basis.
As things stand today, the HC collegium is expected to recommend names to the SC collegium before retirement of the Chief Justice on January 4, 2021.If the HC collegium fails to do so, no names can be recommended for at least six months. The new Chief Justice, as per norms, can recommend names only after six months from the date of his assuming office.The Bar Association has time and again urged for expediting process of filling up of posts of judges lying vacant in the court. Tackling of the backlog has been difficult due to huge rise in cases.