Three judges appointed in Orissa HC since 2015 

As per norms, the appointment of judges from advocates and judicial officers should be on 2:1 ratio basis.

As things stand today, the HC collegium is expected to recommend names to the SC collegium before retirement of the Chief Justice on January 4, 2021.If the HC collegium fails to do so, no names can be recommended for at least six months. The new Chief Justice, as per norms, can recommend names only after six months from the date of his assuming office.The Bar Association has time and again urged for expediting process of filling up of posts of judges lying vacant in the court. Tackling of the backlog has been difficult due to huge rise in cases.