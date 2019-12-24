Online rating tool for Bhubaneswar parks on cards

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

The tool has been developed after thorough research and feedback from citizens regarding parameters needed to be included for the rating.

Sensitisation programme of BSCL at Madhu Sudan Das park on Sunday

Sensitisation programme of BSCL at Madhu Sudan Das park on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Citizens in the Capital will now be able to give their feedback to the State Government on city parks online through a rating tool integrated with Bhubaneswar.Me app.The smart rating feature has been developed by the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited with the help of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

The tool has been developed after thorough research and feedback from citizens regarding parameters needed to be included for the rating. These parameters include safety, cleanliness, access and comfort. Citizens can explore the parks in the city and later rate each of them by answering a few questions based on the set parameters in the Bhubaneswar.Me app, BSCL officials said.

They said BSCL CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary and Smart Cities Mission Director Kunal Kumar have also given their personal inputs in development of the tool. The rating of parks will be examined by authorities to take appropriate measures to improve infrastructure and service.

The officials said Bhubaneswar is the first smart city where the rating tool has been introduced for its parks. The citizen-centric tool will be introduced by the MoHUA in other smart cities in a phased manner.
Meanwhile, the BSCL officials on Sunday conducted a sensitisation programme at Madhu Sudan Das park to familiarise citizens with the tool. A special session was also organised to take views from the citizens on improving the design of the online rating tool.

Officials said steps are being taken to cover streets as well as the heritage sites of the city under the initiative.

