Renovation work around Lingaraj to start from today

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The beautification work around the 11th century Lingaraj temple for preservation of its heritage value and revival of the Ekamra Kshetra will commence from Monday.A decision to this effect was taken by the State Government after Works Secretary Krishan Kumar and Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary visited the temple to take stock of the progress of ongoing demolition drive in the area.

While the eviction drive will continue, the beautification work will be carried out in Lingaraj Market Complex, Lingaraj Police Station and the road in front of Singhadwara of the temple where the land has already been vacated by demolishing structures and evicting street vendors.Initially, works such as cleaning up the space, laying paver blocks, lighting and sitting arrangements will be taken up, the Municipal Commissioner said.

The development works, which will be carried out in line with the ongoing development activities around Jagannath temple in Puri, will be executed by both Works department and BMC on 66 acre land. While major beautification works will be carried out by the Works department, lighting and sitting arrangements will be taken up by the civic body, Chaudhary said.

The issues related to payment towards acquisition of private land in the area will also be sorted out within three days. The joint squad of BMC and BDA have been asked to intensify their enforcement to remove structures from the land identified in the area, he added.

Accordingly, the enforcement squad on Sunday demolished the Lions Club and boundary wall of Lingaraj Police Station in front of the temple.This apart, development works around Ananta Basudev temple and Bindu Sagar will be started soon. The Government has also prepared a revival plan over 20 acre around Bindu Sagar with continuous pedestrian walkway and viewpoints along the lake edge.