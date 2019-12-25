Eclipse effect: BJD shifts foundation day meet timings

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD has decided to keep the Establishment Day celebration on December 26 a low key affair as it coincides with the annular solar eclipse. The party will be holding a meeting at the party headquarters during the afternoon hours as most of the leaders will prefer to remain indoors during the first half of the day due to the eclipse.

Sources said a meeting will be held at the BJD headquarters at 4.30 pm in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The three MLAs of Bhubaneswar constituencies and some senior leaders will attend the meeting. Incidentally, the State Government has declared December 26 a holiday because of the annular solar eclipse.

All the MLAs and leaders of the party have been asked by the party president to celebrate the establishment day at the constituency level by involving all office-bearers, workers and active members of frontal organisations.In a letter to all office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, district presidents and other leaders, the Chief Minister asked them to continue to serve the people with dedication and take forward the development work initiated by the Government. He said all leaders and workers of the party should involve themselves in organisational activities and Jiban Bindoo programme.

With the organisational polls of the party to be held in five phases from December 27 to February 26, the party leaders will be busy with related works. In the first phase scheduled between December 27 and January 13, presidents and committee members of gram panchayats and wards in urban areas will be elected.Members of the State Council will be elected from February 16 to February 18 while election for State working committee members and State president will be held in the fifth phase to be held between February 23 and 26.