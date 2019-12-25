Home Cities Bhubaneswar

January-end date for obtaining no objection certificate for Kalyan Mandap owner

Sources said many marriage halls are yet to get required approval from Bhubaneswar Development Authority and BMC as only 89 mandaps functioning in the city are registered with the civic body.

Published: 25th December 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kalyan Mandap at Burla

Work on Kalyan Mandap at Burla underway | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Tuesday asked kalyan mandaps in the city to get all necessary approvals and clearances from authorities concerned by January, to remain functional. BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said appropriate action will be initiated against the owner of kalyan mandaps that fail to obtain the required permissions and function with the existing irregularities. So far the civic body has identified irregularities in 94 kalyan mandaps.

“As the survey is continuing, this number can also go up,” he said. The Corporation has put the list of 94 kalyan mandaps on its website for public information and warned citizens to be careful and check about their irregularities before making any booking. The kalyan mandaps in prime locations of the city and functioning without parking facilities often causing traffic chaos in the city.

Sources said many marriage halls are yet to get required approval from Bhubaneswar Development Authority and BMC as only 89 mandaps functioning in the city are registered with the civic body. None of the mandaps have waste management facility, while only one has sewage facility. Less than 15 have been able to produce building plan approval. Nearly 90 pc Kalyan mandaps either do not have or have inadequate parking space. More than 50 kalyan mandaps and convention centres don’t have trade licence.

