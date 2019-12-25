Nayagarh-Mahipur on railway map

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Train services on the long awaited Nayagarh Town-Mahipur railway section of Khurda Road-Balangir project will start from December 26. Inspection for the newly-laid 12 km broad gauge line was completed in July.Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan will dedicate the new rail line and flag off the extension of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger up to Mahipur station from Nayagarh Town.

The decision was taken after Commissioner, Railway Safety (CRS) of South Eastern Circle (Kolkata) AK Rai submitted his inspection report. Three pairs of trains run between Khurda Road and Nayagarh Town and two pairs between Balangir and Bichhupali on Khurda Road-Balangir rail line project.

Of the 289-km project, though 92 km has been completed so far, only 80 km has been commissioned. Construction of the railway line from both sides - Khurda Road and Balangir is on for early completion.

The rail line from Khurda Road to Begunia was commissioned on July 16, 2015 and Begunia to Rajsunakhala line and Rajsunakhala to Bolagarh Road were opened on November 3, 2015 and March 20, 2017 respectively.

On the other hand, the line between Bolagarh Road and Nayagarh Town was commissioned on June 19, 2017 and from Balangir to Bichhupalli on January 15. Nayagarh Town-Mahipur will be the second patch of line to be commissioned this year. The Union Minister will also flag off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express with branding by Nalco showcasing heritage and culture of Odisha. He will also launch unreserved tickets in Odia script from Bhubaneswar railway station.

Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera, Minister for Science and Technology Ashok Chandra Panda, MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Raghunath Mohapatra are slated to attend among others.