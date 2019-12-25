Rs 49L aid for hit-and-run victims in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has released Rs 49 lakh from Solatium Fund to provide compensation to 28 victims in hit and run cases by unknown vehicles in the last six months.As per the provisions, the legal heir of the deceased is entitled to get Rs 2 lakh and grievously injured person will receive Rs 50,000.

Source said while legal heirs have received Rs 2 lakh each in 23 cases, four critically injured persons have received Rs 50,000 each and one has got Rs 1 lakh. The Commerce and Transport department has urged family members of the victims of hit and run cases to apply before their Regional Transport Officer (RTO) under whose jurisdiction the accident had occurred within six months.

The claimants have to submit an application along with duly filled discharge certificate and an undertaking to the Claim Inquiring Officer (CIO) of the region. While the Transport Commissioner has been declared as Claim Settlement Officer (CSO), the RTO concerned is notified as CIO.Last year, the State Government had constituted a special Solatium Fund with a token provision of Rs 1 crore for payment of compensation to hit and run victims following a direction from the Supreme Court.

The compensation amount was hiked to Rs 2 lakh in case of death and Rs 50,000 for grievous injuries from Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 respectively under amended Motor Vehicles Act. Fresh guidelines have also been issued. If the details of vehicle involved in accident are detected at a later stage, the claimant has to refund the compensation amount to the transport commissioner from the claims settled by insurance company or tribunal.