Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Rs 49L aid for hit-and-run victims in Odisha

The State Government has released `49 lakh from Solatium Fund to provide compensation to 28 victims in hit and run cases by unknown vehicles in the last six months.

Published: 25th December 2019 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

Car Accident

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has released Rs 49 lakh from Solatium Fund to provide compensation to 28 victims in hit and run cases by unknown vehicles in the last six months.As per the provisions, the legal heir of the deceased is entitled to get Rs 2 lakh and grievously injured person will receive Rs 50,000.

Source said while legal heirs have received Rs 2 lakh each in 23 cases, four critically injured persons have received Rs 50,000 each and one has got Rs 1 lakh. The Commerce and Transport department has urged family members of the victims of hit and run cases to apply before their Regional Transport Officer (RTO) under whose jurisdiction the accident had occurred within six months.

The claimants have to submit an application along with duly filled discharge certificate and an undertaking to the Claim Inquiring Officer (CIO) of the region. While the Transport Commissioner has been declared as Claim Settlement Officer (CSO), the RTO concerned is notified as CIO.Last year, the State Government had constituted a special Solatium Fund with a token provision of Rs 1 crore for payment of compensation to hit and run victims following a direction from the Supreme Court.

The compensation amount was hiked to Rs 2 lakh in case of death and Rs 50,000 for grievous injuries from Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500 respectively under amended Motor Vehicles Act. Fresh guidelines have also been issued. If the details of vehicle involved in accident are detected at a later stage, the claimant has to refund the compensation amount to the transport commissioner from the claims settled by insurance company or tribunal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Car Accident Hit and run victims get money
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp