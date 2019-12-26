Odisha Government to appoint 30 nodal officers for Plus 2 examination

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after the Board of Secondary Education announced dates for annual Class X examination, the State Government initiated process for Plus II examinations to be conducted by Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).Officials said the dates for the annual Plus II examinations will be declared after the meeting of the Examination Committee of the CHSE on December 27.

To ensure completion of all preparations on time, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash held a meeting with the council officials on Tuesday and asked them to put all arrangements in place for smooth conduct of the examinations.

CHSE officials said the department for the first time will appoint 30 nodal officers, one officer in each district, to monitor the examination process and maintain coordination between the department, council and district administration. If required the nodal officers will also have the authority to make surprise visit to schools under their jurisdiction.

Apart from the nodal officers, there will be squads at the State, zonal and district levels to prevent malpractice. As the Government has mandated installation of CCTV cameras at examination centres, all the Higher Secondary Schools identified for the purpose have been asked to ensure that all arrangements are in place on time.

“All the centres will have proper boundary wall, adequate number of classrooms, power back-up during school hours and CCTV cameras,” said Examination Controller of CHSE BK Sahu. Sources said seven centres, where irregularities were found during 2019 Plus II examinations, have been removed from the list and fresh applications invited in their place. This year, the number of examination centres will be around 1,100 compared to 1,091 in the previous year, an official of the council said.