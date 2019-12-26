Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government workload up, staff down  

The OSS staff strength which stood at 3,500 before the year 2000, currently stands at 2,920

Published: 26th December 2019 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2019 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Anxiety, Depression, Stress

Representational image

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the work load of State Government has increased manifold with creation of new departments from time to time, the staff strength of Odisha Secretariat has not been revised for the last four decades. The last revision made in 1979, the year common cadre for the Odisha Secretariat Service (OSS) was introduced.

The OSS cadre strength was 3,500 before the State Government started rationalisation of its employees from 2000 by way of abolition of 50 per cent of base level vacant posts and reduction of manpower by 10 per cent in the course of three years as per memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the Centre.
Under the exercise of austerity measures, around 700 junior assistants post were abolished. Though equal number of posts were created at the higher level, a leaner staff strength at the base level not only added pressure on existing employees but delay in disposal of files thus defeating the very purpose of timely delivery of services.

The current staff strength in the Secretariat is 2,920, including 88 posts created in the last five years.The existing strength of Assistant Section Officer (ASO), the entry level post, is 1,544 while a rough assessment by General Administration department said at least 2,800 officers are required for speedy disposal of various works.

Considered the backbone of Secretariat administration, the OSS cadre employees do a host of works. Apart from dealing establishment matters, they prepare the State budget, frame rules as per the State and Central Acts, interpret rules, prepare policy and ensure proper implementation of Central schemes.

“In these 40 years, the number of districts have increased from 13 to 30 so also the number of blocks and tehsils. Government departments have been bifurcated and new departments have been created. The State and the Centre are introducing new schemes every year thus increasing the work load,” said a senior officer of the General Administration department.

With increase in population, there has been substantial growth of educational institutions starting from schools to university, hospitals and medical colleges. While workload has increased several fold, the government has never bothered to reassess staff requirement after abolition of posts as part of its fiscal compression measures, the sources added.

“It is high time that the General Administration department should review the staff strength of OSS cadre and create additional posts as per Odisha Secretariat Instructions for smooth and timely delivery of assigned jobs under newly introduced 5T scheme,” said the Odisha Secretariat Service Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government workload up Odisha government low staff
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp