Patients suffer at SCB Medical College and Hospital as dialysis fluid goes out of stock

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Treatment schedule of kidney patients undergoing dialysis at SCB Medical College and Hospital has gone for a toss due to unavailability of peritoneal dialysis fluid at Niramaya centres. The patients, mostly from poor financial background, undergoing dialysis in the hospital are the worst hit. Unavailability of the fluid at Niramaya drug stores, the medicine shops empanelled for supply of drugs and medical consumables to patients under RSBY, BKKY, OSTF and other beneficiary schemes, has affected the health of many.

The patients are forced to reduce their number of dialysis sessions from three times a week to either one or two times for want of the fluid.Around 48 patients requiring Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) have been facing trouble for dialysis. Patients Dipak Kumar Mahapatra, Rahool Das, Rahib Giri and Manjulata Jena have written to SCBMCH Superintendent seeking a permanent solution to the persisting problem.

They informed the Superintendent that they have not been able to avail peritoneal dialysis fluid on a regular basis from the empanelled medicine stores, other than Niramaya, for the last one year. “The empanelled medicine stores are not providing the fluid to us for a month because of which we are compelled to go for fewer dialysis sessions, one or two instead of prescribed three,” stated the letter.

Condition of some of the patients has deteriorated due to decline in number of dialysis sessions, the letter added. The empanelled medicine shops have either stopped or squeezed providing many essential drugs and medical consumables to patients as their dues remain unpaid by the authorities concerned since long.

A sum of `30 crore is pending for reimbursement towards supply of drugs and medical consumables by the empanelled medicine shops, sources added. SCBMCH Superintendent Saroj Kanta Sahu was not available for comment.