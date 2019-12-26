Purchase Government calendar, diary online

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The e-Commerce Portal of Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication at Cuttack was inaugurated by Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra on Tuesday. As a part of the 5T charter, the Government has initiated the process to transform the present conventional system of sale of government diary, calendars and other publications to online.

A new e-Commerce portal www.ogpress.nic.in was launched for the benefit of general people. Government press generally prints the materials indented by different departments. However, the press prints 50,000 diaries, 4.4 lakh calendars of different varieties and other materials for New Year.

Principal Secretary in Commerce and Transport department G Srinivas and Mahendra Pratap, Additional Director General of Police-cum-Director, Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication were present and explained the benefits of e-Commerce Portal.