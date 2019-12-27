Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Clouds play hide and seek with eclipse enthusiasts

Beginning at 8.29 am, the celestial show ended around 11.28 am; hundreds of sky gazers thronged vantage points in the Capital 

Published: 27th December 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Children view solar eclipse through protective lens in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amidst foggy and cloudy weather conditions sky gazers, budding astronomers and curious citizens thronged planetariums in the State to witness the last solar eclipse of the decade on Thursday.The annular solar eclipse started at about 8.29 am but was visible to Bhubaneswar for only 25 minutes in two phases from 8.50 am to 9.10 am and again from 11.20 am to 11.25 am.

Hundreds of visitors, including students and their parents, thronged Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Institute of Physics (IoP), Regional Science Centre (RSC) and BJB Autonomous College to view the rare celestial spectacle.However, formation of ‘ring of fire’ which is why it known as annular solar eclipse, was not viewed in Odisha. While around 65 per cent of the eclipse was to be visible, people could not witness the peak shadowing of the sun by the moon due to cloudy weather.

“I could only witness the partial eclipse through telescope. Though earlier I had watched total solar eclipse, for the first time I saw annular eclipse. It was a great experience, thanks to the authorities of the planetarium,” said Pratik Mohanty, a Std X student.This was the third and final solar eclipse of the year. The first solar eclipse on January 6 was a partial solar eclipse and the second one on July 2 was a total eclipse.

People were warned not to watch the eclipse without eye protection as it was an annular eclipse and not a total solar eclipse. Proper eye protection was needed to watch the rare celestial event.Deputy Director of the planetarium Subhendu Pattnaik said an annular solar eclipse happens when moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the outer edges to form ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon.

“More than 3,000 visitors had gathered at the planetarium to witness the event. Since the weather was cloudy, we had made LCD arrangements to show live feeds from other locations. Discussion session were also organised and queries of visitors were answered,” he said.Arrangements were also made at Abdul Kalam Planetarium at Burla in Sambalpur for the first time where more than 400 visitors watched the eclipse for about 50 minutes. The next solar eclipse will be on June 21 and lunar eclipse on January 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp