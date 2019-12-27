Clouds play hide and seek with eclipse enthusiasts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amidst foggy and cloudy weather conditions sky gazers, budding astronomers and curious citizens thronged planetariums in the State to witness the last solar eclipse of the decade on Thursday.The annular solar eclipse started at about 8.29 am but was visible to Bhubaneswar for only 25 minutes in two phases from 8.50 am to 9.10 am and again from 11.20 am to 11.25 am.

Hundreds of visitors, including students and their parents, thronged Pathani Samanta Planetarium, Institute of Physics (IoP), Regional Science Centre (RSC) and BJB Autonomous College to view the rare celestial spectacle.However, formation of ‘ring of fire’ which is why it known as annular solar eclipse, was not viewed in Odisha. While around 65 per cent of the eclipse was to be visible, people could not witness the peak shadowing of the sun by the moon due to cloudy weather.

“I could only witness the partial eclipse through telescope. Though earlier I had watched total solar eclipse, for the first time I saw annular eclipse. It was a great experience, thanks to the authorities of the planetarium,” said Pratik Mohanty, a Std X student.This was the third and final solar eclipse of the year. The first solar eclipse on January 6 was a partial solar eclipse and the second one on July 2 was a total eclipse.

People were warned not to watch the eclipse without eye protection as it was an annular eclipse and not a total solar eclipse. Proper eye protection was needed to watch the rare celestial event.Deputy Director of the planetarium Subhendu Pattnaik said an annular solar eclipse happens when moon covers the sun’s centre, leaving the outer edges to form ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the moon.

“More than 3,000 visitors had gathered at the planetarium to witness the event. Since the weather was cloudy, we had made LCD arrangements to show live feeds from other locations. Discussion session were also organised and queries of visitors were answered,” he said.Arrangements were also made at Abdul Kalam Planetarium at Burla in Sambalpur for the first time where more than 400 visitors watched the eclipse for about 50 minutes. The next solar eclipse will be on June 21 and lunar eclipse on January 10.