Cyclothon organised to save environment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Students of different schools belonging to St Xavier’s Group on Thursday took out a mega cyclothon in the city to create awareness on protection of forest and environment.Around 2000 students participated in the cyclothon from Netaji Play Ground to Upper Bali Jatra Ground with a message to create a cleaner, greener and plastic-free environment.

President of Potapokhari Puja Committee Ramesh Chandra Kar flagged off the cyclothon at 3 pm in the presence of Director, St Xavier’s Group of Schools Dr PC Mohanty and Managing Director Dr GS Patnaik.Attending a meeting organised on the day, ADG of Odisha Police Housing Corporation Lalit Das urged the students to take up issues related to climate change and environment by protecting trees, water bodies, natural resources and conserving forest and nature.

Padmashree D Prakash Rao, Director of Metro Builders Sofia Firdaus and director of Akash Institute Dr Ajay Bahadur Singh were present.A cleanliness drive was also organised at Bali Jatra Ground by the teachers and students of St Xavier’s Group of Schools.