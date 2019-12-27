Home Cities Bhubaneswar

HC notice to CBI over ambulance scam

Provider of 108 and 102 emergency ambulance service, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) has drawn judicial scrutiny over an alleged `300 crore scam in the State. 

Published: 27th December 2019 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Provider of 108 and 102 emergency ambulance service, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) has drawn judicial scrutiny over an alleged `300 crore scam in the State. Acting on a PIL alleging embezzlement of crores by the firm through fraudulent practices, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Monday issued notices to CBI and other authorities concerned while fixing January 21 for further hearing on the matter.

Apart from the Director of CBI, New Delhi and SP CBI, Bhubaneswar, the Bench also issued notices to Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Managing Director National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Secretary, Mission Director NHM, Odisha and CDMOs of all the 30 districts.

Odisha Ambulance Services Employees’ Union (OASEU) secretary Gagan Bihari Samal had filed the PIL alleging the huge sum was pilfered since the 108 and 102 emergency ambulance services were introduced in the State in 2013.The petition sought a CBI probe into collection of money by the firm from the State Government on the basis of ‘false bills’ by way of fake trip records of 108 and 102 ambulances. Advocate Prasanna Kumar Parhi filed the petition on behalf of Samal.

ZHL has been executing the Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) through 108 and 102 ambulances in the State. The 108 ambulance services are designed to attend to patients of critical care, trauma and accident victims etc., while 102 is intended to cater to the needs of pregnant women and children.

The petition alleged that stickers in 102 ambulances were being replaced with stickers of 108 ambulances to collect payments at the rate allocated for the latter. According to the petition, the firm is paid at the rate of `26.9 per km in the case of 108 ambulances and `17.6 per km in case of 102 ambulances.The petition expressed concern stating that the facilities which are available in the 108 ambulance are completely different than that of the 102. Hence, such fraud by merely changing the stickers is ‘economically harmful’ and also ‘dangerous’ for the patients in need of critical care who will be carried in these ambulances.

On the basis of information collected through RTI, the petition further alleged that false and fabricated bills were being presented and money was being collected against ambulances when they are either off the road or not in service. “All sorts of manipulations and alterations are being done with the help of officials of DHHs and NHM only with an intention to grab public money,” the petitioner alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp