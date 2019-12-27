HC notice to CBI over ambulance scam

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Provider of 108 and 102 emergency ambulance service, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) has drawn judicial scrutiny over an alleged `300 crore scam in the State. Acting on a PIL alleging embezzlement of crores by the firm through fraudulent practices, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra on Monday issued notices to CBI and other authorities concerned while fixing January 21 for further hearing on the matter.

Apart from the Director of CBI, New Delhi and SP CBI, Bhubaneswar, the Bench also issued notices to Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary, Managing Director National Health Mission (NHM), State Health Secretary, Mission Director NHM, Odisha and CDMOs of all the 30 districts.

Odisha Ambulance Services Employees’ Union (OASEU) secretary Gagan Bihari Samal had filed the PIL alleging the huge sum was pilfered since the 108 and 102 emergency ambulance services were introduced in the State in 2013.The petition sought a CBI probe into collection of money by the firm from the State Government on the basis of ‘false bills’ by way of fake trip records of 108 and 102 ambulances. Advocate Prasanna Kumar Parhi filed the petition on behalf of Samal.

ZHL has been executing the Emergency Medical Ambulance Service (EMAS) through 108 and 102 ambulances in the State. The 108 ambulance services are designed to attend to patients of critical care, trauma and accident victims etc., while 102 is intended to cater to the needs of pregnant women and children.

The petition alleged that stickers in 102 ambulances were being replaced with stickers of 108 ambulances to collect payments at the rate allocated for the latter. According to the petition, the firm is paid at the rate of `26.9 per km in the case of 108 ambulances and `17.6 per km in case of 102 ambulances.The petition expressed concern stating that the facilities which are available in the 108 ambulance are completely different than that of the 102. Hence, such fraud by merely changing the stickers is ‘economically harmful’ and also ‘dangerous’ for the patients in need of critical care who will be carried in these ambulances.

On the basis of information collected through RTI, the petition further alleged that false and fabricated bills were being presented and money was being collected against ambulances when they are either off the road or not in service. “All sorts of manipulations and alterations are being done with the help of officials of DHHs and NHM only with an intention to grab public money,” the petitioner alleged.