Onion, potato hoarders to face action

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday asked district Collectors to take stern action against unscrupulous traders found hoarding onion and potato.The district heads have also been directed to raid wholesalers and retail traders regularly to track the source price, wholesale and retail prices by verifying bills or vouchers and stock limits.

In a letter to all Collectors, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department stated that the prices of onion and potato are on an upward spiral due to demand and supply gap. Some unscrupulous traders might take advantage of the situation and go for hoarding and create artificial scarcity in market, the letter mentioned.While onion is being sold `90 a kilo, potato price has soared to `30 a kg in the retail markets in the State. Though onion from Turkey has arrived in the city markets, there are a few takers for the commodity due to its unfamiliar size and bad taste.

Anticipating hoarding, the State Government has decided to strictly enforce Odisha Potato and Onion (Storage Control) Amendment Order, 2019 that prescribes the maximum quantity that a wholesaler and retailer can stock.As per the amended order, a wholesaler in Bhubaneswar can stock maximum 1,000 quintal of potato and 250 quintal of onion and wholesalers in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur can stock 500 quintal and 250 quintal respectively. The wholesalers in other parts of the State can store 300 quintal potato and 150 quintal onion.

The retailers in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur can stock maximum 40 quintal of potato and 20 quintal of onion while the small traders in other parts of the State can store 15 quintal potato and eight quintal onion.An official of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department said “Since the winter crops have started arriving from Nashik, we hope the onion price will come down within next fortnight,” he added.

