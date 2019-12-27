Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Onion, potato hoarders to face action

The State Government on Thursday asked district Collectors to take stern action against unscrupulous traders found hoarding onion and potato.

Published: 27th December 2019 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Thursday asked district Collectors to take stern action against unscrupulous traders found hoarding onion and potato.The district heads have also been directed to raid wholesalers and retail traders regularly to track the source price, wholesale and retail prices by verifying bills or vouchers and stock limits.

In a letter to all Collectors, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department stated that the prices of onion and potato are on an upward spiral due to demand and supply gap. Some unscrupulous traders might take advantage of the situation and go for hoarding and create artificial scarcity in market, the letter mentioned.While onion is being sold `90 a kilo, potato price has soared to `30 a kg in the retail markets in the State. Though onion from Turkey has arrived in the city markets, there are a few takers for the commodity due to its unfamiliar size and bad taste.

Anticipating hoarding, the State Government has decided to strictly enforce Odisha Potato and Onion (Storage Control) Amendment Order, 2019 that prescribes the maximum quantity that a wholesaler and retailer can stock.As per the amended order, a wholesaler in Bhubaneswar can stock maximum 1,000 quintal of potato and 250 quintal of onion and wholesalers in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur can stock 500 quintal and 250 quintal respectively. The wholesalers in other parts of the State can store 300 quintal potato and 150 quintal onion.

The retailers in Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur can stock maximum 40 quintal of potato and 20 quintal of onion while the small traders in other parts of the State can store 15 quintal potato and eight quintal onion.An official of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department said “Since the winter crops have started arriving from Nashik, we hope the onion price will come down within next fortnight,” he added.

Stock limit

Bhubaneswar wholesaler
1,000 quintal potato 
250 quintal onion 
Cuttack, Rourkela, Berhampur and Sambalpur
500 quintal potato
250 quintal onion

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp