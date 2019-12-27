Overcast sky conditions in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The sky remained overcast on Thursday with light rain in isolated parts of the State. Parts of Angul, Sundargarh, Talcher and Keonjhar.“Light rainfall occurred at isolated places in the State under the influence of an upper air trough, which runs from sub Himalayan West Bengal to north interior Odisha across Jharkhand,” said, Director Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas.

Met office also forecast light to moderate rainfall at one or two places in Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Nabarangpur districts on Friday.The weather forecaster has predicted dense fog at isolated places in north coastal Odisha, Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Friday. However, no warning has been issued from Saturday.

The Met office has predicted a dip in temperature across the State from Saturday.

“Temperature is likely dip by 3 to 4 degree Celsius as northerly and northwesterly winds will gain pace,” Biswas said. On the day, Sundargarh recorded 11 degree Celsius, Angul 12.6 degree and Phulbani 13 degree.The Twin City of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 15 degree Celsius and 17.1 degree respectively.