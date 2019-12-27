SUM gets Six Sigma award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS) and SUM Hospital was adjudged the best medical college of the year and conferred with the Six Sigma Healthcare Excellence Award for 2019 on Thursday. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur presented the award at a special function held at New Delhi.

SOA University also won a separate award on the occasion as its founder president Manojranjan Nayak was chosen as the dynamic entrepreneur of the year. SOA’s representatives Nigamananda Prusty and Pritam Nayak received the awards on behalf of the organisation.Speaking at the event, Thakur hailed the good work done by hospitals like IMS and SUM Hospital in the field of healthcare.

“A public awareness movement should be launched against non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cardiac diseases, cancer and kidney failure so as to protect the younger generation against such ailments,” he said.Six Sigma Healthcare has been working with the Indian Army.