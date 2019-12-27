Surendra Mahapatra gets President’s Police Medal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assistant Director of Central Intelligence (Ministry of Home Affairs) Surendra Kumar Mahapatra received President’s Police Medal for distinguished service for 2018 from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Currently posted at Agartala in Tripura, the senior officer received the coveted award from the Prime Minister on December 8 at the all-India conference of Directors’ General of Police and Inspectors’ General of Police in Pune. Surendra is the eldest son of Kishore Chandra Mahapatra, a retired District Judge.