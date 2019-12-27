Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Union Minister urges State to hand over land for Rail project

The Union Minister flagged off the extension of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger up to Mahipur station from Nayagarh Town.

Published: 27th December 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Renovated Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express at Bhubaneswar railway station on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday urged Odisha Government to provide land and necessary clearance for Khurda Road-Balangir railway line which is a dream project for the people of the Western region.Dedicating the new railway line from Nayagarh Town to Mahipur station, Pradhan said laying of new lines till Dasapalla will be completed by December 2022. The entire project can be completed by 2024 if land is handed over to the railways soon, he said.  

The Union Minister flagged off the extension of Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road Passenger up to Mahipur station from Nayagarh Town. The new rail service is expected to further boost socio-economic development of the region.“I am hopeful that the railway line will bring prosperity, growth and happiness in the region. Many people of the belt had dreamt of the rail line between Khurda and Balangir. Once completed the project will help build a New Odisha with financial integration among the two regions and boost emotional ties,” the Union Minister for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel said.

The 11.9 km railway line between Nayagarh Town and Mahipur is a part of Khurda-Balangir project. The section has one major bridge, 37 minor bridges, one road overbridge and 11 road under bridges. Altogether, 92 km of the total 289 km under the project has been completed so far. 

Minister for Higher Education, Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Arun Sahoo said the railway line from Khurda to Mahipur is a step forward to connect east and west regions of the State. The extension of trains will improve mobility and contribute to overall development of the region besides boosting employment opportunities, he said.

Pradhan also flagged off Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express that showcased heritage and culture of Odisha. Sponsored by Nalco, each coach will have a distinct display of the designs promoting dance forms, archaeological monuments, flora and fauna of the State. 

He also introduced un-reserved tickets in Odia script in addition to English and Hindi. The initiative will be helpful to people who are not comfortable with reading English and Hindi languages. Tickets in Odia script will now be available in 317 stations across the State. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha Member Raghunath Mohapatra, Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra, GM of ECoR Vidya Bhushan and Khurda Road DRM Sashikant Singh were present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Rahul Gandhi shakes a leg with tribal community in Chhattisgarh
No spatula or ladle: Odisha man dishes out baras from hot oil with his bare hands
Gallery
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp